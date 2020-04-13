System76 – Thelio. A chassis that thinks outside the box.
This is going to be a unique article for us in that this is more of a showcase and not a review. This sample was paid for out of pocket and like all our articles, will remain unbiased to a fault. As far as I am aware, there are only two ITX computer case manufactures in the USA (R.I.P. Caselabs), one of them is Sliger Designs out of Sparks, Nevada and the other is System76 from Denver, Colorado. And while System76 both designs and manufactures their own chassis, they are not available for sale without the purchase of one entirely …
ASRock’s B550AM Gaming Motherboard Sighted
ASRock’s B550AM Gaming motherboard has been sighted, but rejoice ye not, as this board has a pair of caveats that make it less news worthy than I originally figured. Firstly, the B550A chipset is a rebrand of B450. Secondly, this board at the time of writing appears to be for OEM only markets. So, with that out of the way, let’s look at some interesting features – From TechPowerup; “The AM4 socket is wired to four DDR4 DIMM slots supporting dual-channel DDR4 memory; the board’s sole PCI-Express 4.0 x16, and an M.2-22110 slot that has PCIe 3.0 x4 and …
ASUS Upgrades the ROG Huracan G21 Prebuilt
Launched in the middle of 2018, the ASUS ROG Huracan G21 has been getting a bit long in the tooth. Realising this, ASUS has decided to give the system the refresh treatment, upgrading the platform, CPU and GPU. This 17.7L (129.9×372.4×366.1 mm) chassis houses a decent gaming rig, replete with the RGB and fancy acronyms expected. First up, ASUS has replaced the original H370 chipset board with a Z370 unit – possibly unlocking the ability to overclock. This upgrade is to support a choice of CPUs based on the Intel 9th gen platform, namely the i7-9900K, 9700K and the i5-9400K. …
Palit Revives Passive Cooled GPUs with the GTX1650 KalmX
Passive graphics cards, a great option that sadly has been limited to ultra low power cards as of late, has made a return, thanks to Palit and their GTX1650 KalmX. This 178mm long graphics card is well over height, but that is a given considering the huge heatsink fin array keeping the 75W TDP under control. Being a 75W card, no external power connector is needed. No factory overclock is present on this card, running at the stock GTX 1650 speeds of 1485 MHz base, with up to 1665 MHz boost. Three IO ports are provided on the rear of …
AMD Launches the Radeon Pro W5500
AMD has released the Radeon Pro W5500 – an RX5500 (or RX5500 XT depending on the yet to be disclosed clock speeds) wearing a shiny blue, rather slimming, suit. This single slot ‘Pro’ grade GPU is a RDNA gen 1 based product, built on TSMC’s FinFET 7nm node. With 22 Compute Units, a 125W TBP (Total Board Power), the card is a mid range performer. GDDR6, PCIe 4.0, and Professional grade drivers are the base bullet points with this card, along with a single slot form factor. The single slot form of the card seems to have been missed by …
Press Release: Noctua Releases the Chromax NH-L9a-AM4
Press Release: When an SFF Network article is marked as a press release, it is copied verbatim from marketing materials supplied by the company. It does not represent the views or opinions of SFF Network or it’s staff. — Vienna, January 21st 2020 – Noctua today introduced another addition to its chromax line of all-black CPU coolers: the new NH-L9a-AM4 chromax.black is a low-profile quiet CPU cooler for AMD’s Ryzen-based HTPCs and Small Form Factor (SFF) builds. Thanks to the same proven heatsink design and NF-A9x14 PWM fan as the original NH-L9a-AM4, it stays true to the same successful formula …
CoolerMaster’s MasterAir G200P has been launched
CoolerMaster teased their MasterAir G200P SFF cooler at Computex 2019, and it’s finally time to hit the market for this low profile 92mm cooler. Featuring a max height of 39.4mm, this cooler is another option for our SFF air cooled builds. Twin C-shaped heatpipes draw heat from the nickel plated copper base up to the aluminium fins, to be cooled by the 92×15.4mm fan. Speaking of the fan, the fan is rated for 800-2600 RPM, with a max of 35.5CFM and 2.4mm H2o static pressure. The fan runs between 6-28dBa according to CoolerMaster. The cooler supports LGA1151, LGA1150, LGA1155, LGA1156, …
CPU Cooler Shootout: Ep. 2 featuring ID-Cooling IS-50 and IS-60
Extra holiday time means more time for CPU cooler testing! Following up with the IS-40 v3, today we are adding the IS-50 and IS-60 to the mix. These are larger than the IS-40 and round out the high end for ID-Cooling’s Iceland (IS) series. Be sure to check out the video on Youtube and give your feedback either in the comments there or on our forum discussion.